Scenes at Riverhead during the Auckland floods. Photo / Drew Lorrey, NIWA

The findings of an independent review set up by Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown of the city’s immediate response to the January 27 floods have been delayed until mid-March.

A statement from the mayoral office this morning said the review was due today, but had been delayed until mid-March.

The review team was forced to stand down during Cyclone Gabrielle and the emergency response, and requires additional time, the statement said.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / Michael Craig

On February 5, Brown released the terms of reference for an independent review conducted by a four-strong team headed by former Police Commissioner Mike Bush.

The purpose of the review will be to:

Report on the performance of the immediate official emergency response to the Auckland weather event of January 27-28, 2023; and

Identify any actions that need to be implemented immediately to ensure better preparation for the next event.

The scope includes the actions and decisions of Brown’s office as well as other local and national agencies.

Former Police Commissioner Mike Bush is heading the review. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Brown and the Auckland Council faced criticism over the time taken for the state of emergency to be declared, which happened just before 10pm on Friday, and not communicating sooner as the torrential rain was occurring.

A week later, Brown admitted he “dropped the ball” when the city faced unprecedented rainfall which resulted in four deaths across the region.

“I was too slow to be seen. The communications weren’t fast enough, including mine. I am sorry,” Brown said.

The Weekend Herald reported the council’s executive and official information teams say they “expect” access to Mayor Wayne Brown’s second personal cellphone, which was used for corresponding in an official capacity during the city’s record-breaking fatal floods.

The mayor’s use of a private number, in addition to a council-assigned phone, has delayed the full release of his phone records from the January 27 downpour, which are subject to official information requests.