Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland Council ‘expect’ access to Mayor Wayne Brown’s private cellphone used for correspondence during floods

Tom Dillane
By
7 mins to read
Mayor Wayne Brown uses two phones in his role. Photo / Michael Craig

Mayor Wayne Brown uses two phones in his role. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Council’s executive and official information teams say they “expect” access to Mayor Wayne Brown’s personal cellphone, which was used for corresponding in an official capacity during the city’s record-breaking fatal floods.

The mayor’s use

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand