Auckland Council reopens investigation into "slum like" boarding house in Onehunga

Filipino scaffolders Don Don (left) and Rodney in their unit at Felix St. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Auckland Council has reopened an investigation into building code breaches at a boarding house in Onehunga, described as an "overcrowded slum" by a former tenant.



Nearly 12 months after the tenant laid a complaint with the council about conditions at the property in Felix St, the council visited the property this week following inquiries by the Herald.



A council compliance manager, Kerri Ferguson, said the file was closed because of a miscommunication involving one compliance team believing another compliance team was actioning the case.



Compliance staff visited the property this week where they found a mechanical workshop had been converted into three residential units without a building consent.

The council has issued the owners, Tony and Lillian Chan, with a notice to fix the units to comply with the Building Act and the building code. Failure to do so could lead to a fine of up to $200,000.

Ferguson said the council had spoken to the tenant who raised the issue last year and wholeheartedly apologised for the misunderstanding.

The boarding house is part of a commercial building on the corner of Felix St and Mt Smart Rd. It is in a light industry zone, but because it has been a boarding house since the 1980s, existing use rights apply.

The former tenant, who did not want to be named, said the place was disgusting when she and her partner rented a room for $220 a week in September last year.

The bathroom had no proper ventilation, water from the washing machine was pouring down the driveway and the power in her room was connected to the power at a dairy in the building.

The woman believes the council binned the complaint she made in November last year because it was too much work.

In emails to the council last year, the tenant called the building "an overcrowded slum-like property" and "disgustingly dirty and messy".

Residential units at the back of the property in Felix St, Onehunga. Photo / Brett Phibbs

In emails back to the woman, compliance officer Sigurd Bruu said he could not find any resource consents for converting the building into dwellings and said the file was being passed to an investigation team.

After moving out after two months and not hearing back from council, the tenant gave up pursuing the case for health reasons.

A current tenant, who did not want to be identified, said the boarding house was cheap, convenient and overcrowded, "but I don't cook in the kitchen because it is too filthy".

The tenant said his $185 a week room had no windows and no daylight, making it extremely hot in summer and cold in winter.

The commercial property and units at Felix St being used as a boarding house. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Most of the tenants are Filipino construction workers. Scaffolders Don Don and Rodney, who each pay $170 a week to share one of the back units, said the accommodation was "alright" with one person per room and each unit having a toilet and shower.

They said the Chans were good people who had provided them with laundry facilities, a fridge and a microwave in the year they had lived there.

Tony Chan, who lives at a $2 million house in Epsom, told the Herald he had owned the Onehunga property for six years and done some renovations.

He did not believe there were any serious problems with the property, saying it had been made secure and safe for tenants.

Chan said he was in contact with the council about the renovations and some possible changes.

"Anything we have to do, we will do accordingly," he said.

Ferguson said the council would be working with the Chans to help address building issues and a cleaning issue in the kitchen and bathroom.

She said the tenants can remain at the property while the work is done, unless the building is found to be dangerous or insanitary "in which case we would take further action".