Jonty Coulson from Restore Passenger Rail spoke to Auckland Council calling for climate action. Auckland councillor Chris Darby spoke in support of the protest. Video / Restore Passenger Rail / Auckland Council

The climate protest group Restore Passenger Rail has disrupted an Auckland Council meeting this morning, a day after the group vandalised two Auckland car yards in a protest against inequality and climate change.

During a meeting of the city’s transport committee which includes all councillors and the mayor, protester Jonty Coulson read a note, while a dozen other members of the group lay on the floor, wearing pyjamas and dressing gowns and holding signs saying “Wake Up Climate Crisis.”

Coulson said, “Auckland Council is part of the C40 group of cities that are supposed to be leading the way with climate action, and you are failing to deliver what you promised.”

“Just as New Zealand is failing to deliver what it promised at the COP meeting.”

Restore Passenger Rail spokesman Jonty Coulson addresses the council with the group's concerns. Photo / supplied.

Group member Caz Sheldon read a “bedtime story” in which she said the council had declared a climate emergency in 2019, “then strangely a sleeping sickness came over the council”.

She talked about the Auckland Anniversary floods and the “three-headed monster of the new Government.”

“As we all sleep today, we dream a story of new life, with clean water and sustainable transport options. A story that promises our children and grandchildren a good world to live in,” Sheldon said.

Another group member, Emere Coulson, told the Herald they were protesting the lack of movement on the climate crisis.

Supporters from the Restore Passenger Rail protest group interrupt an Auckland Council meeting calling for immediate action on the climate New Zealand Herald photograph by Simon Wilson 07 December 2023

“The council has not recognised the seriousness of the January floods and Mayor Wayne Brown has scuttled the plan to halve emissions by 2030. He’s just left the 2050 goal of net zero emissions, but there are no realistic steps to get there.

“We want the council to prioritise cycling, walking, and public transport. At the moment that’s not happening.”

Councillor Christine Fletcher, who was chairing the meeting, assured the protesters the council takes its climate commitments seriously and knows there is much work to be done.

Councillor Christine Fletcher, who was chairing the meeting, assured the protesters the council takes its climate commitments seriously and knows there is much work to be done. Photo / Simon Wilson

In a statement, Coulson said “About 20 Restore Passenger Rail supporters staged a sleep-in at the Auckland Council, to highlight the Council’s decision to slow progress on sustainable transport options.

”We don’t want Auckland Council to ditch its 2030 climate target just because they think it’s too hard or too expensive.”

It would be a slap in the face for the thousands of Aucklanders who still live with the uncertainty of whether or not their homes are liveable after the Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year, Coulson said.

”This is a life and death decision for those charged with leading our city, not a decision for the bean counters. The climate crisis won’t go away. Auckland Council must act now to prevent further climate breakdown and climate deaths. We want them to move quickly on increasing sustainable transport options.

”New Zealanders want transport options that won’t make the climate crisis worse. We need leaders who will face up to reality. Ditching its 2030 climate target is irresponsible and plain reckless behaviour by the Auckland Council. Are they asleep at the wheel? Wakey wakey Auckland Council!

“Aucklanders have waited long enough. Move quickly, now, to increase efficient and sustainable transport options in Auckland.”

Restore Passenger Rail supporters have been staging protests around Auckland this week, from delivering an oil rig to the new government’s Climate Change Minister’s office to spray painting two luxury car yards.

In September, members of the Wellington group glued themselves to a Wellington highway to advocate for increased investment in rail through civil disobedience.