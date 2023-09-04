63-year-old Jennifer Olsen (centre), photographed blocking SH1 in Wellington. Today she was denied bail. Photo / Restore Passenger Rail

A protester accused of attempting to glue herself to a Wellington highway will spend at least the next two weeks in prison.

Jennifer Mary Olsen, 63, is the second Restore Passenger Rail protester to be remanded in custody, joining another woman in her 60s who was remanded last week.

Olsen was arrested this morning and charged with endangering transport. She is a member of the Restore Passenger Rail group, which advocates for increased investment in rail through civil disobedience.

The police summary of facts alleges she attempted to glue herself to the southbound lane of State Highway 1 shortly before the Terrace Tunnel.

Today marked the third occasion the Dunedin woman has been charged, having previously participated in protests on April 17 and April 20 this year.

She was charged with endangering transport on both of those dates and granted bail. She has pleaded not guilty to all.

Today, her lawyer Seth Fraser again applied for bail. It was opposed by both police and the Crown, with prosecutor Natasha Ellis saying today’s alleged breach was premeditated.

In the Wellington District Court, Judge Andrew Nicholls agreed, saying Olsen’s pledge to abide by the conditions of her bail can no longer be taken at face value.

“In my view, Miss Olsen has demonstrated she believes her cause justifies her breaking the law,” Nicholls said.

“We have got to the point where ordinary bail will not manage these risks, and it hasn’t so far.”

She was remanded in custody to reappear on September 21, when her lawyer will make an application for electronically monitored bail.

Two other protesters, aged 21 and 36, were also arrested today and charged with endangering transport. For both, it was the first time they had been charged.

They were remanded on bail to reappear on October 5.

Ethan Griffiths covers crime and justice stories nationwide for Open Justice. He joined NZME in 2020, previously working as a regional reporter in Whanganui and South Taranaki.