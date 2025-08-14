Advertisement
Auckland Council attendance records revealed for entire term

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
Mayor Wayne Brown complained publicly about absent councillors.

Auckland councillors spent an average of 956 hours each in meetings during this term.

That’s the amount of time it would take to watch the entirety of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy more than a hundred times through.

Councillors have many duties - reports to read,

