A child was hospitalised after being bitten by a dog in the Farringdon St area. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Auckland Council is looking for witnesses after a dog attack left a child hospitalised with moderate injuries.

Police were called to the scene on Farringdon St at 2.30am yesterday and a spokesperson said ambulance staff confirmed to police the child sustained what was consistent with a dog bite.

Council animal management manager Elly Waitoa said an officer patrolling the area yesterday picked up a roaming dog but they are seeking more details before they can confirm if the dog was involved or not.

“We appeal to anyone who might have witnessed the attack or have information to call the council on 09 301 0101.”

While the investigation is ongoing Waitoa said they wanted to remind dog owners to take all possible steps to ensure their dogs are kept safe, secure and contained on their properties and do not allow them to roam.

“Should a member of the public encounter a dog acting aggressively, we ask that they retreat to a safe place and contact our call centre on 09 301 0101 to report the issue immediately.

“When reporting, please supply as many details as possible including descriptions of the dogs and owners, and any supporting details such as address where the dog was last seen. All incidents involving aggression are considered high priority and will be responded to within 60 minutes.”

An Auckland Council spokeswoman said yesterday it did not have any dog attacks reported from Glen Innes this month.

Residents told the Herald they had made repeated complaints to Auckland Council about “menacing dogs” wandering in the neighbourhood but little had been done.

When the Herald visited the area, at least four medium to large dogs were seen roaming free on Farringdon and Heathbank Sts.

All were mixed breed, two looked like pit-bull crosses.

Farringdon St in the Auckland suburb of Glen Innes. Photo / Lincoln Tan

A woman, who gave her name only as Daisy, said she owned a miniature poodle-cross, and was concerned for its safety.

“When I walk my dog, I have to carry a stick. I have complained many times to Council about these menacing dogs, but they don’t seem to care,” she said.

“I feel sorry that a child has been attacked, though not surprised. My hope now is that maybe there’ll be some action.”

Another, who lives on neighbouring Epping St, said there were often two to three dogs on the loose there too.

It is unclear if these were the same ones that were sighted by the Herald.

“They (police and animal control) can’t locate them?” she asked.

“This I find incredible as they are always wandering around. One dog has bailed up a contractor getting into his van ... these are predatory dogs and should be removed.”

The woman said owners of small dogs in the area rarely take them for walks locally.

“If we do, we carry a stick,” she said.