“We acknowledge the loss of these taonga, the creativity, energy and aroha that they were infused with, and the connection many of our artists, students and community have.”

The company started a Give a Little page to help with “some of the uninsurable costs”.

“Among the lost taonga were 15 years of handcrafted, donated, and hard-earned resources that brought magic to thousands of people through our shows, workshops, and community outreach,” the page said.

Auckland theatre company The Dust Palace lost everything in a warehouse fire in Penrose. Photo / Give a Little

“We also lost newly donated theatre seats, which were just used in our debut season at Ellerslie Arts.

“These seats symbolised the generosity of our community and our dreams for inclusive, affordable performance spaces.

“The Dust Palace is more than a company—it’s a whānau of artists, educators, and dreamers who bring circus arts to tamariki, schools, and festivals across Aotearoa.“

Fire and emergency crews from across Auckland Region battled a large blaze at a factory on Maurice Rd, Penrose on June 8. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The company said it had always found strength in resilience and creativity, “but this loss is immense”.

“With your help, we can begin to rebuild, restock our gear, and keep our work alive for the next generation of performers.

“Every dollar you give helps us replace critical equipment, remake costumes, and ensure our kaupapa continues. Whether you can give $5 or $500, your support means the world to us.”

Emergency services were called to the scene on Maurice Rd in the Penrose industrial area about 1am.

Auckland City assistant commander Roger Callister told the Herald from the scene in the early hours that they were dealing with multiple explosions from inside the building, but at the time they were unsure of the sources.

“Could be batteries, could be oxyacetylene, could be LPG,” said Callister.

He estimated around 75% of the 130m x 15m, seven-metre-high warehouse had fire spreading through it.