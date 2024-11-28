“Security staff attempted to intervene and recover the groceries and a brief tussle ensued before the woman fled on foot.”

The woman returned to the supermarket and allegedly threw a glass bottle at security guards.

“She then allegedly assaulted one of the guards with a broken bottle, before again fleeing the scene,” said Baldwin.

“One of the guards suffered a laceration to his torso and he was treated at the scene.”

Police arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and with the assistance of a dog unit, located the woman nearby before attempting to take her into custody.

Baldwin said the woman spat at one officer and kicked another officer during the arrest.

“She was quickly restrained and arrested,” he said.

The 29-year-old woman sustained a minor dog bite in the process and was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment.

She has been charged with theft, aggravated assault, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of assaulting police.

Police said further charges have not been ruled out as inquiries continue.