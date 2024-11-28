Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland CBD crime: Woman allegedly attacks supermarket security guard with broken bottle

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Inquiry into the Covid-19 response, fatal Waikato crash and 45 years since Air NZ Erebus crash.

A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a supermarket security guard in Auckland’s CBD with a broken glass bottle after being caught shoplifting.

Police responded to the Woolworths supermarket about 12.30pm on Thursday following a report of an assault, which left a guard with a laceration to his torso.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin of the Auckland City CIB said supermarket staff identified a woman they suspected had shoplifted from the store.

“It was believed she had attempted to leave the shop without paying for more than $100 worth of groceries,” Baldwin said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Security staff attempted to intervene and recover the groceries and a brief tussle ensued before the woman fled on foot.”

The woman returned to the supermarket and allegedly threw a glass bottle at security guards.

“She then allegedly assaulted one of the guards with a broken bottle, before again fleeing the scene,” said Baldwin.

“One of the guards suffered a laceration to his torso and he was treated at the scene.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and with the assistance of a dog unit, located the woman nearby before attempting to take her into custody.

Baldwin said the woman spat at one officer and kicked another officer during the arrest.

“She was quickly restrained and arrested,” he said.

The 29-year-old woman sustained a minor dog bite in the process and was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment.

She has been charged with theft, aggravated assault, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of assaulting police.

Police said further charges have not been ruled out as inquiries continue.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand