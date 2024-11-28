A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a supermarket security guard in Auckland’s CBD with a broken glass bottle after being caught shoplifting.
Police responded to the Woolworths supermarket about 12.30pm on Thursday following a report of an assault, which left a guard with a laceration to his torso.
Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin of the Auckland City CIB said supermarket staff identified a woman they suspected had shoplifted from the store.
“It was believed she had attempted to leave the shop without paying for more than $100 worth of groceries,” Baldwin said.