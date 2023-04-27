More than 100 motorists lodge damage claims after road seal peels off, a new report looks at how to fix our education crisis and app error sees drivers wrongly accused of failing to pay for petrol in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A mum with children in her car was left bleeding after plunging metres on to a soccer field following a crash on Auckland’s North Shore.

The incident happened at 8.45am today, a resident who witnessed the aftermath said.

Emergency services were seen at Ashley Reserve in Long Bay where a car had smashed into the fence.

A car plunged metres on to a soccer field following a crash in Long Bay, Auckland this morning. Photo / Supplied

Resident Mark Hughes, who was walking his dog at the time, told the Herald he saw at least three police cars, half a dozen officers, two ambulances and a fire truck at the playing field.

“A car had dropped about five metres down the bank after coming off the road on to the soccer field.

“A neighbour who was also there had assisted the occupants of the car, a mother with her little kids.

“She told him, as she was driving up Ashley Ave, another car was coming out of Cavali Rd and had collided with hers.

“And her car swerved off-road. She had a bloody nose, and the kids were fine. All airbags had been deployed.”

Hughes said the other car was being towed away.

“It was a small car, driven by a student.

“Police have been taking photos and trying to cut the fence to remove the car.”

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a crash involving two vehicles around the intersection of Ashley Ave and Cavalli Rd, Long Bay, around 8.31am.

No serious injuries had been reported and there appeared to be no blockages, they said.



