New Zealand

Auckland businessman Peter Mazany to pay $9k over old and crowded boarding house

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

This property in Birkdale, Auckland, was the subject of a Tenancy Tribunal investigation. Photo / Michael Craig

After plans to demolish an “old and dingy” house and develop the site into townhouses were held up, the developer rented it out as a boarding house.

It quickly became overcrowded and issues with property maintenance and the presence of mould and asbestos emerged.

Now, the “head tenant” has

