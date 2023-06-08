Police said the man was assaulted before the group stole a number of items, including cash, from his St Heliers home.

An Auckland businessman was assaulted and had cash and other items stolen in a home invasion in the affluent suburb of St Heliers, police have confirmed.

The man, who asked to only be known as “John” out of concern for his safety, told Stuff he found four masked and gloved men in his home during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed the assault to the Herald and said they received a report of four people entering the property at 4.30am on Tuesday.

“They have assaulted the victim before taking a number of items, including cash,” the spokesperson said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crime, which the spokesperson said is believed to be an “isolated incident”.

“However we would like to remind the community to take note of any suspicious behaviour in their community,” the spokesperson said.

John told Stuff the group tied his wrists with duct tape, tossed him on the bed and then took “everything of value” from the residence, including his wallet.

Additionally, they demanded the combination to the man’s safe and removed everything from it. His phone and his wife’s jewels were also taken.

John said he had earlier heard a disturbance at his home during the early hours of Monday.

He told Stuff that when he got out of bed to look, he discovered a man crouched behind his bathroom door. The burglar, who John characterised as an “insignificant fellow”, claimed to be “just looking for a mate”.

“I checked to make sure he didn’t have anything in the bag he was carrying, and I kicked him out,” John said.