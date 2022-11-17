An Auckland businessman has been arrested for illegal tobacco consignments he smuggled in shipping containers with food items from Tonga. Photo / Supplied

Customs arrested an Auckland businessman, 55, for his alleged role in smuggling over a tonne of tobacco into New Zealand to avoid $1.8 million in excise duty taxes.

Investigations revealed the tobacco was from Tonga and was destined for sale on the local market, “particularly amongst Pasifika communities”, Customs said in a statement.

It’s alleged the illegal tobacco was smuggled in two shipments in November 2021 and October this year.

Part of the smuggled shipments of tobacco sent from Tonga to Auckland, which an Auckland businessman has been arrested for. Photo / Supplied

Customs’ operation into the illicit shipments began this year following the earlier discovery.

Nearly 450kg of tobacco was seized from the first shipment, and Customs received reports from the public about black market “tapaka or Tongan chop”.

Customs found loose-leaf tobacco hidden among frozen cassava, kava powder and taro products when inspecting shipping containers at the Sea Cargo Inspections Facility in Auckland.

Another 593kg of tobacco was found among food items, allegedly imported for the man’s business in the second shipment this year.

People buying cheap tobacco from people’s homes should be skeptical of sellers’ claims it is legal, Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said.

“Over recent years, Customs has ramped up its tobacco seizures and arrests, and is also seeing an increased overlap of illegal tobacco with other illicit commodities and financial crimes.

An Auckland businessman has been arrested for smuggling over 1,000kg of loose leaf tobacco from Tonga to Auckland with other items, including taro. Photo / Supplied

“Illicit tobacco is not a victimless crime. It takes money out from our communities and puts it in the pockets of organised crime groups that then go on to use the money for other crimes.”

The businessman is charged with defrauding Customs’ revenue, importing prohibited goods, and making false Customs entries.

Customs asked that if members of the public “know of someone or suspect someone who is dealing in illegal tobacco, call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768), a 24-hour confidential hotline, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.