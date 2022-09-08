Auckland Mayoral Candidate Viv Beck. Photo / Greg Bowker

The top five Auckland mayoral candidates face off this morning in a debate organised by the Auckland Business Chamber.

Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Ted Johnston will each make their case for why they should be the next mayor of New Zealand's largest city.

The Herald is streaming the debate live from the Cordis Hotel in Auckland.

The event is organised by the Auckland Business Chamber in partnership with Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Candidates will discuss topics such as Covid-19 recovery and infrastructure for tomorrow.