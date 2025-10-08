“It looked like she had been stabbed several times in the waist, around about the hip area.

“She was bleeding quite profusely. I suggested that she lay on the floor of the bus, and I put pressure on it.”

Police and ambulance staff rushed to help at the New Lynn supermarket after six people were stabbed during a terror attack. Photo / Alex Burton

“One of the shopping trolley collectors looked at me dead in the eye and said, ‘There’s a gunman around with a machete ... get the hell out of here.’”

Colquhoun said she drove the bus to the New Lynn Transport Centre to seek further medical assistance.

She said she gave the injured woman medical care and reassurance that everything was going to be okay while they waited for help from emergency services.

“I know to put pressure on it, which she really appreciated because when I put my hands on her, she put her hands on top of mine.

“And she says, ‘Oh, that’s lovely. Just stay there.’

“People have said if she had bled out any further, she probably would have been very close to it [death].”

Sharon Colquhoun was recently awarded a Humane Society Certificate of Merit for her actions during the LynnMall terror attack in 2021. Photo / Kinetic NZ

Colquhoun said the injured woman told her, “Oh, you got me help.” She replied, “Yes, I’ve got you help, don’t worry, they’re on their way.”

After the ambulance and police arrived, Colquhoun said the injured woman waved at her and said, “You did what you said you were going to do – you kept me safe.”

Four police officers and six members of the public received their certificates from Police Commissioner Richard Chambers at a ceremony this week. A further four were unable to attend.

On September 3, 2021, Ahamed Samsudeen entered a Countdown supermarket in LynnMall and began a knife attack, injuring several people, before being shot by police.

Police said the actions of those honoured with the certificates – including administering first aid, evacuating others and containing the situation – helped to save lives and prevent further harm.

An inquest into the attack began in May, with the first phase being partly driven by questions from survivors about the incident.

The second phase covers the four-month period in which Samsudeen was living in the community before the attack, and the third phase will look at his time in prison.

