Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland bus driver honoured for her bravery in LynnMall terror attack

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

CCTV footage shows Ahamad Samsudeen before his knife attack at LynnMall supermarket. Video / Supplied

A bus driver who has been celebrated for her actions during the LynnMall terror attack in 2021 spoke of the moment she helped save a woman “profusely bleeding” minutes after the attack.

Bus company Kinetic NZ shared the news that Sharon Colquhoun, one of its Auckland-based bus drivers for more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save