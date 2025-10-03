“We’re proud to share her selflessness and commitment to helping others has been recognised with one of the highest civilian honours for courage and humanity in Aotearoa.”

Sharon Colquhoun was recently awarded a Certificate of Merit by the Royal Humane Society of New Zealand for her actions during the LynnMall terror attack in 2021. Photo / Kinetic NZ

Four police officers and six members of the public received their certificates from Police Commissioner Richard Chambers at a ceremony this week. A further four were unable to attend.

A security guard, who was on his second day of the job, was among those recognised.

On September 3, 2021, Ahamed Samsudeen entered a Countdown supermarket in LynnMall and launched a knife attack, injuring several people before being shot by police.

Police said the actions of those honoured with the certificates, including administering first aid, evacuating others and containing the situation, helped to save lives and prevent further harm.

Other recipients included Susan Fox, Yasmin Folekene, Jonathan Mapusua, Darian Sundars, Rahul Rall, Monica Seve, Luke Mayo and Trevor Sutor for aiding victims of the attack.

Lucy Hill-Kham was also commended and is the wife of Rodney Khan, who received a Bravery medal from the Royal Humane Society for confronting Samsudeen.

The four police officers to receive certificates of merit were Detective Samuel Walker, Constable Samuel Holland, Sergeant Alexandra Waworis and Constable Victoria Mason, all of whom applied critical first aid to victims.

“Bravery is not the absence of fear – it is the decision to act in spite of it,” Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

An inquest into the attack began in May, with the first phase being partly driven by questions from survivors about the incident.

The second phase covers the four-month period in which Samsudeen was living in the community before the attack, and the third phase will look at his time in prison.

