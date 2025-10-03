A bus driver is being celebrated for her courageous actions during the LynnMall terror attack in 2021 after she rushed an injured victim to safety.
Bus company, Kinetic NZ, shared the news that Sharon Colquhoun, one of its Auckland-based bus drivers for more than 25 years, was awarded aCertificate of Merit by the Royal Humane Society of New Zealand.
“Sharon showed great courage and compassion when one of the victims approached her bus while she was on a rest break,” Kinetic NZ said.
“Thinking quickly, Sharon helped the victim, who was bleeding heavily, on board and kept them calm while she drove the bus to the nearby New Lynn Transport Centre where first aid was administered until emergency services arrived.
Police said the actions of those honoured with the certificates, including administering first aid, evacuating others and containing the situation, helped to save lives and prevent further harm.
Other recipients included Susan Fox, Yasmin Folekene, Jonathan Mapusua, Darian Sundars, Rahul Rall, Monica Seve, Luke Mayo and Trevor Sutor for aiding victims of the attack.
Lucy Hill-Kham was also commended and is the wife of Rodney Khan, who received a Bravery medal from the Royal Humane Society for confronting Samsudeen.
The four police officers to receive certificates of merit were Detective Samuel Walker, Constable Samuel Holland, Sergeant Alexandra Waworis and Constable Victoria Mason, all of whom applied critical first aid to victims.
“Bravery is not the absence of fear – it is the decision to act in spite of it,” Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said.
An inquest into the attack began in May, with the first phase being partly driven by questions from survivors about the incident.
The second phase covers the four-month period in which Samsudeen was living in the community before the attack, and the third phase will look at his time in prison.
