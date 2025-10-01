Police officers and members of the public received Certificates of Merit for their actions during the September 2021 attack on a New Lynn Countdown by Ahamed Samsudeen.

A security guard, who was on his second day of the job, is among a group being recognised for their bravery during the 2021 terrorist attack at a Countdown supermarket in LynnMall.

Four police officers and six members of the public received their certificates from Police Commissioner Richard Chambers at a ceremony today. A further four were unable to attend.

“Bravery is not the absence of fear – it is the decision to act in spite of it,” Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

“Each of you made that decision, and today we honour you not just for what you did, but for who you are.

“Your actions speak volumes of your character and integrity. Thank you for being the kind of person who chose to act when others needed you most.”