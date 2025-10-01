Mayo ran to the store and started to yell at the attacker to keep back and helped to evacuate people once police shot the offender.
Other recipients included Susan Fox, Yasmin Folekene, Jonathan Mapusua, Darian Sundars, Rahul Rall, Monica Seve, Sharon Colquhon and Trevor Sutor for aiding victims of the attack.
Lucy Hill-Kham was also commended and is the wife of Rodney Khan, who received a Bravery medal from the Royal Humane Society for confronting Samsudeen.
The four police officers to receive certificates of merit were Detective Samuel Walker, Constable Samuel Holland, Sergeant Alexandra Waworis and Constable Victoria Mason, all of whom applied critical first aid to victims.
Woolworths New Lynn management were awarded a Commissioner’s Commendation Certificate for leadership and support during the attack.
An inquest into the attack began in May, with the first phase being partly driven by questions from survivors about the incident.
The second phase covers the four-month period in which Samsudeen was living in the community before the attack and the third phase will look at his time in prison.
Inspector Derek Sarney told the inquest the attacker didn’t co-operate with officers trying to de-escalate the situation, leaving police with no option but to shoot Samsudeen because of the risk to himself and the public.