A relative who spoke to the Herald said the family did not know any further details of the circumstances leading to his death and they did not want to comment further.

Te Kira was found unconscious and left for dead at a bus stop on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe last Sunday afternoon.

Auckland bus driver Mikaele Ah Fook, 34, was arrested and charged with assaulting Te Kira, court documents show.

Ah Fook has been stood down from his job working for Auckland Transport (AT) bus contractor Go Bus.

Te Kira was taken to the intensive care unit at Auckland City Hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, of the Counties Manukau criminal investigation branch, said further charges against Ah Fook were possible.

Peter Te Kira’s daughter described him as "the most hard-working man".

Te Kira and Ah Fook were known to each other, Hayward said.

“Police are not treating this as a random event and we are aware both men have previously interacted with each other,” he said.

Te Kira’s body was kept at Ngā Hau E Whā Tangihanga in Panmure before being taken to Pākōwhai (Pākōhai) Marae yesterday. He will be buried at Taruheru Cemetery tomorrow, his daughter said online.

“We share endless gratitude and thanks for everyone who’s come to pay their respects to our dad. It’s been nothing more than astonishing to know how many paths he’s crossed & the endless stories that have been shared,” she said.

AT, bus company working with police

AT director of public transport and active modes Stacey van der Putten confirmed on Friday a bus driver had been taken off duty.

”We were devastated to hear about this incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event,“ van der Putten said.

“We can confirm that a bus driver employed by Go Bus has been stood down following the incident. AT is taking this incident extremely seriously and both AT and Go Bus are assisting police with their investigation into the incident.”

It is the second death at an Auckland bus stop in April. Kyle Whorall was attacked at a bus stop in Meadowbank on April 19.

Police say two occupants of an erratically driven vehicle attacked Whorrall, 33, while he was sitting alone at the bus stop that night.

Whorrall was struck with a “long” weapon around 10pm, suffering multiple head injuries, and later died in hospital.

