The doors at the Penrose Superette completely removed after the smash and grab. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland convenience store owner is ready to give up after three burglaries at his shop in recent months.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at the Penrose Superette on Station Rd shortly after 2am this morning.

"A group of offenders have kicked the front doors to gain entry into the premises and have left in a Toyota Wish," a police spokesperson said.

The owner of the store told the Herald that a group of four wearing masks, and some wearing gloves, took off with cigarettes and phones after kicking in the doors.

"I just want out - I'm over it," he said.

"I'm ready to give up, this is the third time. I just can't."

A police spokesperson said an investigation into the burglary is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting the job number P051414092.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The first time the store was hit, the thieves stole up to $14,000 worth of cigarettes.

The second time, the offenders were also after smokes but were only able to get their hands on some ice creams.

The owner said the police are due to return to the shop this morning to take fingerprints.