Remuera locals stand up to ram raiders who targeted a store. Video / Supplied

Auckland store owners and locals took matters in to their own hands to defend their shops after a brazen attempted smash and grab.

On Monday, in broad daylight, a group of robbers attempted to break into About Time watch store on Remuera Rd.

Incredible footage of the moment store owners and locals took on the offenders has emerged.

To thwart their escape, people grabbed signs and knives and chased the offenders as they hopped into a silver Toyota Aqua.

One person can be seen hitting the car and another opened the passenger side door and rammed a sign inside the car while it began to drive off.

Someone can also be heard saying "hit him with a knife, hit him with a rock".

Later in the video, a man carrying a knife can be seen with blood on his hand.

The incident took place at About Time in Remuera. Photo / Google Maps

Despite the store owners' best efforts, the offenders managed to get away.

The store owner told the Herald that the group robbers tried to smash the glass of the shop with an axe, but were unsuccessful.

As they tried to get away the owner of 'Pro Consult' ran down and picked up a sign to lunge at them.

The owner of a nearby takeaway outlet then ran out with a knife he was using to chop food.

They almost caught the robbers before a car pulled away giving them a gap to escape

The watch shop had another attempted robbery 4 weeks ago, the owner said.

They suspect it's the same people, and had since installed really good glass that takes a lot to break through.

The Herald has sought comment from police.