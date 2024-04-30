Shoppers call out supermarkets for overcharging underweight chicken and Londoners in shock after horrific sword attack in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Auckland police are appealing for information on a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen just before the April school holidays.

Police said T.J., who was also known as Riona, was last seen in the Māngere area on April 11.

“He is believed to be somewhere in Māngere, Papatoetoe, Ōtara or the wider Auckland area, but we are keeping an open mind on his whereabouts,” police said in a statement.

“Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sees T.J. to contact police as soon as possible on 111.”

Anyone who had further information on his whereabouts should contact police on 105, quoting file number 240413/2337.

Information could also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.