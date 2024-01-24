Police have cordoned off the Auckland Art Gallery while they deal with an incident in Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police have cordoned off the Auckland Art Gallery while they deal with an incident in Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

A major police incident is unfolding in central Auckland, with Auckland Art Gallery and Albert Park evacuated and blocked off this afternoon.

The Herald has approached police for comment.

Witnesses have told the Herald there are “heaps of cops with their rifles out, and the helicopter was out earlier”. One said he saw about 30 police officers at the scene.

Auckland Art Gallery was evacuated after police instruction, a spokesman for Auckland Unlimited said.

The nearby University of Auckland has told all its staff to avoid the area while the incident unfolded.

The police eagle helicopter is circling Auckland CBD while the incident is unfolding.

Police on motorbikes are doing laps around the art gallery on the footpath.

Ambulances and fire trucks have also been seen in the area.

Bystanders are walking around confused and traffic is jammed from both sides of Wellesley St.

Due to an emergency services incident at Albert Park, Auckland CBD, bus routes 933, 931, OUT, 75, 101, 939 have been detoured:

• 931, 933, 939 inbound detours via Alten Road, Stanley St, Grafton Rd.

• Outer Link via Mayoral Dr, Wakefield St, Symonds St, then Grafton Rd. pic.twitter.com/eDFuK3WM5b — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) January 24, 2024

- More to come



