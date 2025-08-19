Then-Mayor Wayne Brown would declare a state of emergency in Auckland just before 9.30pm - but this would not be made public until 10.22pm.
Coroner Erin Woolley, who is holding the hearings, asked Mosby directly about his views and about the language he used in those internal meetings.
“I believe I gave enough emphasis to give them something to think about because once I had spoken about it, there was a moment of silence in the room.
“The only other thing I could’ve said was: ‘Fire and Emergency New Zealand want you to declare a state of emergency’...”
Mosby said he also expressed to AEM that there was a strong need for evacuation/emergency centres to be set up.
At that point, he said, none had been and people affected by flooding were being put up at local police and fire stations.
He said after the first internal meeting with emergency services, there was hope a state of emergency would be announced before the next due to: “A, the evacuation centres, B, the Elton John concert, the request for a more coordinated approach to running the event, getting really good comms out to our communities.
“We thought that that potentially would’ve been enough for Auckland Emergency Management to make that decision, but at the end of the day, it’s their decision to make.”