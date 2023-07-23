Kiri Allan resigns after being charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest, the search continues for missing real estate agent while her alleged kidnapper appears in court, and a holiday from hell as thousands of tourists are evacuated in Greece. Video / NZ Herald

A handful of regional flights in and out of Auckland have been cancelled or diverted due to fog-related disruptions.

Auckland Airport has fog restrictions in place which are affecting mainly domestic flights, an Auckland Airport spokesperson said.

Flights on the main trunk routes to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog.

As of 10.10 am, 13 domestic flights had been cancelled and four diverted.

International flights were not affected.

We can identify the extensive fog from Auckland to Waitomo this morning by the smooth un-moving cloud in the satellite image below.



The gloom is expected to clear during this morning and afternoon & is not forecast to be so widespread overnight tonight.https://t.co/hnwmGxCYeR pic.twitter.com/JAHK4qrEwt — MetService (@MetService) July 23, 2023

MetService said an extensive fog blanket was covering Auckland to Waitomo this morning.

“The gloom is expected to clear during this morning and afternoon. It is not forecast to be so widespread overnight tonight,” it said.

Air New Zealand has been approached for comment.