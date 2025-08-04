Advertisement
Auckland Airport crash: Arvind Kummar dies, wife injured on way to Fiji for a funeral

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Arvind Kummar was killed in a 4am car accident on George Bolt Memorial Drive near Auckland Airport.

A man killed in a three-car crash near Auckland Airport was about to drop his wife off for a flight to Fiji where she was attending a funeral.

Arvind Kummar, 45, died in a crash about 4am last Wednesday on George Bolt Memorial Drive, the main

