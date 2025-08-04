Arvind Kummar was killed in a 4am car accident on George Bolt Memorial Drive near Auckland Airport.

Auckland Airport crash: Arvind Kummar dies, wife injured on way to Fiji for a funeral

A man killed in a three-car crash near Auckland Airport was about to drop his wife off for a flight to Fiji where she was attending a funeral.

Arvind Kummar, 45, died in a crash about 4am last Wednesday on George Bolt Memorial Drive, the main road leading to the airport.

His wife Jashoda Goundar was injured in the crash, which temporarily closed the road.

A close family friend told the Herald Kummar’s wife is recovering from serious spinal injuries in Middlemore Hospital.

“They were driving to the airport. The wife was going to Fiji. Arvind was going to drop her and then get to work,” the friend, who wished to remain anonymous, said.