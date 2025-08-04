“She was ... going to the funeral, her aunt’s funeral.”
His wife currently cannot walk and has a fractured hip, spinal cord and damage to her backbone, the friend said.
“Yesterday I just visited her. She’s a bit fine, but not like perfect. Like she’s crying because yesterday was the funeral.”
Kummar’s wife was able to watch the funeral via a livestream.
Kummar, whose nickname was “Ronald”, was a truck driver in Fiji and had come to New Zealand two years ago on a work visa.
“We dearly miss Arvind Kummar so much,” the friend said.
“May Allah give sympathy to his mum and dad, who already lost one son 20 years ago.
“We are attached like family.”
Kummar was the sole earner in the family and looking after his parents, wife, sisters, and nieces.
His friend described him as a very religious person who was always praying and singing songs.
“I know, for me, he was a perfect person.
“Like my daughters, like he was like brother of my daughters. He was very nice person. I have never met a nicer person ever before.”
The friend said she was “particularly hurting” as they were just starting to plan a surprise for Kummar’s birthday later this month.
Tributes in Fijian Community Pages on Facebook described him as a dedicated and religious person who “never turned back to say no”.
“He was the beloved son of Mr & Mrs Muttu Sami Dadua of Lauwaki Settlement, Lautoka.”
The crash was reported about 4am on Wednesday, near the intersection with Tom Pearce Drive.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.