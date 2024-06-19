30 years on from the Bain family murders, mother of Marokopa kids releases letter from fugitive dad and Christchurch’s dismay over SailGP. Video / NZ Herald

Police are appealing for sightings of 18-year-old Tupaea who has been reported missing in the Papatoetoe area.

Tupaea was last seen near New World in Papatoetoe on June 18 wearing a green coloured Dickies jersey and pink track pants, and a nose ring.

Police are appealing for any sightings of 18-year-old Tupaea. Photo / Police

Police and Tupaea’s family have concerns for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 111 and reference file number 240619/5573.

“We are keeping an open mind on her whereabouts, and ask anyone across the Tāmaki Makaurau area to please get in touch if you have seen her,” a police spokesperson said.

Additionally, anyone who has further information can contact police on 105, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.