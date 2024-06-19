Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland 18-year-old Tupaea missing, police urge public to help

NZ Herald
Quick Read
30 years on from the Bain family murders, mother of Marokopa kids releases letter from fugitive dad and Christchurch’s dismay over SailGP. Video / NZ Herald

Police are appealing for sightings of 18-year-old Tupaea who has been reported missing in the Papatoetoe area.

Tupaea was last seen near New World in Papatoetoe on June 18 wearing a green coloured Dickies jersey and pink track pants, and a nose ring.

Police are appealing for any sightings of 18-year-old Tupaea. Photo / Police
Police are appealing for any sightings of 18-year-old Tupaea. Photo / Police

Police and Tupaea’s family have concerns for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 111 and reference file number 240619/5573.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are keeping an open mind on her whereabouts, and ask anyone across the Tāmaki Makaurau area to please get in touch if you have seen her,” a police spokesperson said.

Additionally, anyone who has further information can contact police on 105, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Latest from New Zealand