Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks opened mixed amid the tariff deadline set by US President Donald Trump as his administration awaits for countries willing to negotiate. Trump also set 25% tariffs on goods imported from South Korea and Japan and at least 14 countries are set to face new tariffs. Photo / Getty Images

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks opened mixed amid the tariff deadline set by US President Donald Trump as his administration awaits for countries willing to negotiate. Trump also set 25% tariffs on goods imported from South Korea and Japan and at least 14 countries are set to face new tariffs. Photo / Getty Images

Can you score 10 out of 10?

Test your general knowledge with the Herald’s morning quiz. Share your score with friends, family and colleagues, and find out who has the sharpest mind.

Be sure to check back on nzherald.co.nz for today’s afternoon quiz.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.