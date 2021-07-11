Attempts to reunite baby orca with pod to resume today

A juvenile orca was found stranded at Plimmerton beach. Photo / Nick James

Efforts to reunite a lost baby orca with its family are set to resume near Wellington this morning.

The juvenile was found stranded at Plimmerton beach, just north of Porirua, yesterday afternoon.

The Department of Conservation, Whale Rescue and Project Jonah responded, with attempts made to locate the baby orca's pod.

DoC marine species manager Ian Angus said unfortunately they were not successful, and they've instead cared for the calf overnight.

He said to keep it safe, the rescue team loaded the calf onto a trailer where it was kept onshore, actively monitored and kept moist and cool.

A number of on lookers from the public have come down to Plimmerton Boat Ramp to watch the orca. Photo / Nick James

"This is a common practice for beached orcas separated from their pod.

"The method allows a safer and more active monitoring process that prevents the calf from being continuously beached."

DoC will reconvene with the search team this morning to continue to monitor the calf and ensure it is safe.

To help find the baby's family, DoC is asking anyone in the Wellington region to report any sightings of orcas directly to 0800 DOC HOT.