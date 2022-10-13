A man was stopped by members of the public and subsequently arrested after trying to steal a car. Photo / File

Members of the public in swooped into action in Rangiora, near Christchurch, last night - after a man attempted to steal a car from a service station.

Police confirmed they had arrested a 25-year-old man last night after he approached a car parked at the station on Lineside Rd.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said when the man attempted to drive away with the car, members of the public stepped in.

"[They] quickly intervened and stopped the offender before he was able to get away in the victim's vehicle," Cooper said.

The man fled on foot and was found shortly after, before being taken into custody.

Cooper said the "quick reactions of local residents" prevented the car's theft and any further violence which could have arisen from the incident.

"We received good, quick information detailing the direction the offender took off in," he said.

"When we get this information as it's happening, it allows our staff to respond immediately and have sufficient detail and information for us to make a quick arrest."

The man will be appearing in Christchurch District Court today on charges relating to assault and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.