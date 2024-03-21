The Government considers private investors to build more Kiwi schools, how much Chateau Tongariro is costing taxpayers to sit empty and why Tauranga’s been labelled the country’s most ‘unaffordable city’ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a truck driver attempted to abduct a school-aged girl in West Auckland.

The Green Bay High School student was targeted at 4.23pm on Tuesday in Titirangi.

“We were notified that an unknown male driving a vehicle had slowed down next to the victim walking on South Titirangi Rd near the intersection with Tinopai Rd.

“He has attempted to start a conversation with her before he reached out of the vehicle and grabbed her by the arm,” a police spokesperson said.

The girl managed to break free of the man’s grasp and run home.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Bergin, of the Waitematā Crime Squad, said police are issuing a fresh plea for sightings and footage of the truck.

“The truck is described as a white-coloured, flatdeck truck that has signwriting on its side.”

The driver was a European man aged in his 50s.

“We also ask that anyone driving in the Titirangi area at around this time with recorded dash cam footage contact the investigation team using that file number.

“Anyone with recorded CCTV home security footage that has views of the road in Titirangi at around 4pm on Tuesday is also asked to contact the investigation team using that file number,” said Bergin.

Green Bay High School principal Fiona Barker said she learned of the event on Wednesday morning after being contacted by the student’s family.

“[The student is] being supported by our guidance team and we are in close contact with their family,” Barker said.

“We have let our community know about the situation, as well as getting in touch with schools in the area.”

The school notified the public of the incident on social media.

The school said police recommended students walk or bike to and from school with a buddy, and not use hidden tracks or areas that cannot be seen from the road.

“Never get in a vehicle or go somewhere with someone you do not know.

“If a person is persistent, follows you and won’t leave you alone scream ‘Help, help, help’ as loudly as you can. Repeat this while getting as far away as possible.”

Anyone who saw a flat-bed truck matching this description in the Titirangi, Green Bay or New Lynn areas on Tuesday afternoon is asked to call police on 105, quoting the file number 240319/5568.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.