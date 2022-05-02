The theme of World Asthma Day 2022 is 'Closing the gaps in asthma care'. Photo / Warren Buckland

The theme of World Asthma Day 2022 is 'Closing the gaps in asthma care'. Photo / Warren Buckland

New Zealand's Asthma and Respiratory Foundation is calling for crucial action to address inequalities in asthma care experienced by Māori, Pacific peoples and those living in poverty this World Asthma Day.

Research completed by the Foundation last year found that one in six Māori live with asthma compared to one in eight for the general population. One in seven Pacific adults and one in six Pacific children have asthma, while those in the most deprived communities have a rate of one in seven.

This year's World Asthma Day theme is "Closing the gaps in asthma care" which the Foundation's Medical Director Dr James Fingleton said is fitting for New Zealand.

"Research over the last 50 years has shown that our Māori and Pacific populations and those living in the most deprived areas are carrying the heaviest health burden for asthma and other respiratory diseases.

"These groups are more likely to have asthma, be hospitalised with asthma and die from asthma. A national, coordinated response to address these inequalities is long overdue," he said.

Māori are also almost three times and Pacific peoples, 3.2 times. Meanwhile, those living in poverty are almost three times more likely to be hospitalised.

Last year's impact report also found that Asthma mortality rates are 2.3 times higher in people living in poverty. It is also over three times higher for Māori and 2.7 times higher for Pacific people.

Fingleton said the change will only come through widespread and cross-sector cooperation.

"At the Government level, respiratory health needs to be a priority and investment must be made into targeted programmes aiming to reduce inequalities."

In the meantime, he is hopeful upcoming reforms in the health system may lead to improvements.

Upcoming changes include a new Māori Health Authority.

Recently the Foundation appointed a dedicated Māori community liaison officer to provide translations of essential asthma resources, run an educational show for primary school students in Te Reo Māori and commission research into the impact of asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Foundation Chief Executive Letitia Harding said World Asthma Day is a good time to do a check on one's own asthma care.

"It is worth visiting a health practitioner and checking to see if you are on the best treatment and if you need an updated asthma management plan."