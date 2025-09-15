Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Basham retiring after 40 years in police

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Basham. Photo / Supplied

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Basham has announced his retirement, RNZ understands.

It comes nearly two months after the retirement of Deputy Police Commissioner Tania Kura.

Basham, the Assistant Commissioner of Investigations, was appointed to the role in February last year.

When his appointment was announced, police said he joined police in 1985. He joined the Criminal Investigation Branch in 1988 and qualified as a detective in 1991.