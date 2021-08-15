Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Assaults, brawls, firearms incidents ravaging Auckland's health sector

6 minutes to read
St John staff treat a patient involved in a large brawl in Manukau, south Auckland. Photo / Mike Scott

St John staff treat a patient involved in a large brawl in Manukau, south Auckland. Photo / Mike Scott

Miriam Burrell
By:

Multimedia Journalist - NZ Herald

Violent crime is sucking millions of dollars from Auckland's health sector every year and injuring around 20 people a day, leaving stretched ambulance and hospital staff to mop up the aftermath while receiving a daily

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe to Premium