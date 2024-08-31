They are only staying on in the country to seek justice for their family, they say.
Last month, a Year 9 Ashburton College student was left with a fractured eye socket, neck injury and concussion after being allegedly assaulted in class by another student.
The boy’s mother, who has asked to just be known as Nandita, said the family was under huge stress because they had been working under the Accredited Employment Work Scheme, but left their jobs two months ago because she claims they were being exploited.
She said she and her husband had lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and had received a migrant exploitation protection visa while the ministry looked into their case.
Such visas are issued if the ministry is satisfied that it is credible that exploitation may have occurred.
Nandita said she never imagined they would go through what they had when they came to New Zealand.