Ashburton College to undertake bullying policy review

Ashburton College principal Ross Preece says a review of the school's bullying policies will take place as the fallout continues from the latest claims.

Ashburton College has been in damage control after serious bullying accusations against his school were highlighted on national television for three successive nights.

The allegations, which included a suggestion that a student attempted suicide because she had been bullied, has left the college in damage control and trying to uphold its proud image.

It was also only weeks ago that the college was in the national bullying spotlight after revelations by a former 15-year-old female student, who felt so threatened that she had to enrol at another school.

To Preece and the school's credit, the college would undertake a review into its bullying policies and complaint procedures.

"After any matter, we always go back and look at how we could do things better," Preece said.

"No organisation is perfect and there's always learnings about any incident."

Preece said that any policy changes could be made quickly, with one having already been introduced.

That change would involve the school contacting parents or guardians of student bullying victims to ensure they were happy with the process taken to review the incident.

The college's bullying policy review would also involve the New Zealand School Trustees' Association and the Ministry of Education. It would also look at other schools' approaches to bullying.

Preece said that despite the latest negative television media attention around bullying allegations, he had received "100 plus messages of support" from the community, staff, and students.

Preece also said the school would always be there to help any student that may have an issue and that it was always looking for ways to improve.

"Schools are about learning opportunities and sometimes the learning opportunities are for the school."

- Ashburton Guardian