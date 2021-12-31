Ashburton, Canterbury hot air balloon incident: One person taken to hospital in serious condition

The incident happened near Ashburton this morning. Photo / NZME

A person has been injured in a hot air balloon incident on New Year's morning.

Emergency services were called to Lyndhurst Rd, Lauriston in Ashburton about 9.10am this morning.

St John says the incident involved a hot air balloon.

They sent an ambulance and a helicopter, which flew one person to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and WorkSafe have been notified, police say.

When contacted by the Herald this morning, the balloon operator said they were unable to comment.

Last July, a hot air balloon crashed near Queenstown leaving 11 people injured.