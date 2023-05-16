The fallout continues from the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, local government expert says sack all Gore councillors after Mayor survives and police surround house in Rānui as person barricades themselves inside in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Tauranga city centre’s Mainstreet Tauranga organisation has appointed Ash Gee, owner of Miss Gee’s Bar & Eatery, as the new chairwoman of their board.

The organisation represents business owners and markets the city centre.

“There’s no denying there are some real challenges that businesses in the city centre are dealing with right now,” Gee said in a statement.

“Our job is to support our members through this phase and leverage opportunities. We have amazing business owners and operators. Yes, we have a number of empty stores and a lot of construction going on, but we are not the only CBD in New Zealand going through these tough times.

“There is a lot to be proud of. We have a huge range of restaurants, cafes and bars offering first-class dining options, boutique shopping, services and art and culture to enjoy here.”

Gee said retaining existing businesses alongside attracting new businesses was a key focus for the board.

“Our city centre is going through what has been described as a once-in-a-lifetime transformation.

“We also need to ensure opportunities are leveraged to attract new businesses into the city centre who want to be here as we take our rightful place as the civic, cultural, and commercial hub of the region. That all takes a fresh approach.

“We have a robust and very capable board and I’m focused on the challenge and excited by the opportunities in front of us.”

Miss Gee’s Bar & Eatery owner Ash Gee is the new chairwoman of Mainstreet Tauranga. Photo / Anna Lawrence

Gee said with the $1.5 billion in investment across 20 major catalyst developments planned for the city centre by 2030, there was a lot of work to do.

“I am also a business owner in the city centre so I know first hand what the challenges and opportunities are. It’s about resiliently focusing on all that is good and reminding the public that there are some pretty cool and unique offerings in our city centre.”

Former chairman Brian Berry will remain on the board.

“It’s been a privilege being chair of Mainstreet for the past six years,” Berry said.

“Now is the time for a robust, strategic direction and, with that, a new chair and vice-chair to lead us through this next phase. I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute and to rolling out our new strategy.”

John Dewes-Hodgson is the new vice-chairman.