The distressing reports from the latest report from Oranga Tamariki, Efeso Collins' impact and Auckland Airport is calling for the government to look into their redevelopment plans to keep airfares low in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The time-honoured University of Otago tradition proved a resounding success last night as thousands of first-year students clad in white sheets and garlands in their hair participated in the annual toga party.

A sea of white enveloped the Union Lawn as the students gathered to partake in the beloved tradition and forge new connections as the student year kicks off in earnest.

Acting vice-chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson said it was exciting to have the students return to Dunedin as they brought a sense of vibrancy to the city.

First-year students Riya Sanchal, Raya Rashee, Vishani Amarasena and Amelie Casson at the annual O Week toga party yesterday. Photo / Ben Tomsett

She said the toga party was a great opportunity for students in the residential colleges to bond.

OUSA president Keegan Wells said the party was the first big event of the student calendar and one that was easily recognisable from previous years.

Students Thomas McHutcheon and Ashton Wilson. Photo / Ben Tomsett

First-year students Rhiannon Eason, Laurence Guite, Hazel Griffiths, Amelia Fitton and Hailie Griffiths. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“There’s something in the air on toga night, it’s exciting,” she said.

“I think that the preparation for any event is just as important as the actual night, and you see that in the culture now with getting ready together. It’s almost as ceremonial as the event itself.”

“I’m not too sure if the [the Romans] would have pure cotton sheets, but I think that spirit is still there ... I [think] the Romans loved to indulge in the sense of community and togetherness.”

First-year students Maia Kahu, Madi Holgate, Nouelle Smith and Katie Billingham. Photo / Ben Tomsett

First-year med student Riya Sanchal said her first week in Dunedin had been full of fun and new experiences.

First-year students Thomas McCutcheon and Ashton Wilson said the first week in Dunedin had “been mean”.

First-year students Michael Louw, Brooke Davis and Maia Halls at the annual toga party on Wednesday night. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“Everyone’s so nice and so friendly, and it’s just a nice community,” said Wilson.

A police spokesperson said police had overall been happy with how students had been behaving on their return to the city and had seen a significant reduction in arrests and harm as a result of prevention measures.

“The most issues police have had in the past few weeks is young non-students causing disorder in areas close to the organised events. Police are managing this and take firm action when incidents arise,” the spokesperson said.

“With four more evenings till the conclusion of O-Week we will continue to work hard to ensure an enjoyable and safe time for all.”