Whare Thompson with his work called ‘Māra Kūmara’ at Thirty Eight Elizabeth. Photo / Supplied

Specially conceived artworks by master carver Whare Thompson have been unveiled at Thirty Eight Elizabeth.

The two-by-three-metre work called ‘Māra Kūmara’ takes centre stage in the now completed concierge, which is the entrance to the 96 apartments and 23 townhouses in Tauranga’s CBD, a statement on behalf of Thirty Eight Elizabeth said.

“The integrated lighting in the artwork creates a dramatic effect, providing a striking impression and warm and welcoming atmosphere for visitors to and residents of the exclusive address,” the statement said.

Thompson said Māra Kūmara depicted the kūmara garden, which traditionally consisted of puke (mounds) arranged in rows.

“Kūmara were planted in alternating mounds with sufficient space to allow even sunlight.

“The design consists of two kowhaiwhai vines coming together that are representative of Rongomātāne, the god of cultivated plants and Pani, the mother of the kūmara.

“The negative space in between are the Kūmara. The introduction of light represents the Maramataka, the Māori lunar calendar and the stars and constellations associated with the cultivation of kūmara.

“Those stars are Matariki (the Pleiades), Tautoru (three bright stars in the Belt of Orion), Puanga (Rigel), Whakaahu (Castor) and Whanui (Vega),” he said.

The artwork was unveiled as the $200 million-plus development hit several milestones, including a significant amount of scaffold removed with more to be taken down over the coming weeks.

The Italian pool has also been installed and the townhouses around the podium Sky Garden level including the pool, spa, gym, residents’ lounge, barbeque areas, and gardens were almost complete.

The apartments and townhouses were set to go on sale this year.

Other artworks by Whare Thomson blessed and celebrated at Thirty Eight Elizabeth last week included the piece ‘Manākitanga’ or ‘Hospitable’, located along the façade of the Farmers store on street level on Devonport Rd.

“This artwork titled ‘Manākitanga’ depicts the value of manākitanga, representing the responsibility and reciprocity to provide hospitality and protection and emphasising the process of showing respect, generosity, and care for others,” Thompson said.

“Fostering and supporting other people’s culture and identity as individuals. The design consists of a continuous Manawa (Heart) line and kowhaiwhai pattern that represents Mana Whenua (people of the land) and their connection to the land.

“The three notches represent the three Iwi of Tauranga Moana. Alternating kowhaiwhai pattern are representative of Tauiwi (non- Māori). The reflection of the design represents the values of manākitanga which are reciprocated throughout all communities and passed on to our next generation.”