Hordes of Art Deco Festival-goers, ready to dance the night away.

Hordes of Art Deco Festival-goers, ready to dance the night away.

This year’s Art Deco Festival will likely be one of the busiest yet, with some events and accommodation options already sold out.

The increased surge in sales may stem from the fact it’s the first time in two years the festival will operate without major Covid-related restrictions.

Last year, it was forced to scale back its offerings as a result of Covid traffic light settings. It was cancelled in 2021 due to the Omicron outbreak.

Starting February 16, a full version of the jam-packed four-day programme will finally be attended by locals and visitors from across Aotearoa, and organisers say ticket sales have exceeded expectations.

“The return of a full festival programme, without Covid restrictions, is fantastic news for the region and the Hawke’s Bay economy,” said Jeremy Smith, heritage manager and general manager of the Art Deco Trust.

“We’re extremely pleased with the high level of interest in this year’s event and the way ticket sales are going, with many events selling out fast.”

As of this week, some events like the Gwavas Homestead and Deco Dawdle tours have already sold out.

The Collectors Paradise Tour, which will showcase machinery and technology from the 1930s, is selling fast, while the Brunch with Style at the County Hotel event on Friday, January 17 only has one sitting left.

Another hot ticket is Hollie Smith Sings Jazz!, a one-night-only concert at the MTG from acclaimed New Zealand singer Hollie Smith.

And it’s not just events that are selling out.

Finding affordable lodging close to the action is also becoming harder.

The expressotel Napier website showed the hotel was fully booked during the festival period, and booking app Trivago showed hotel rates of over $1000 for three nights at the few remaining CBD hotels.

Airbnb options don’t fare much better. Only a small number of homes are available in Napier, including one luxury house in the CBD going for $959 a night.

Angela Barons, owner of the County Hotel in inner-city Napier, said their accommodation options were sold out a year in advance, with people already trying to book for 2024.

“Pretty much every year, we are [sold out],” she said. “That makes us really happy.”

She said the last few years were marred with cancellations, but they were luckier than most and had been able to re-jig some of their events to cater to restrictions last year.

The Big Band Dance is one of the most popular events at the festival.

Besides the ticketed events, Smith said people will also be able to enjoy a variety of free festival favourites, such as the vintage car parade and live music at the Napier Sound Shell.

For those wanting to stay out of the city, events will also be held in Waipukurau, Ōtāne, and Hastings.

Hastings Does Deco will include a lineup of free and ticketed events, including an Art Deco Market, the Hastings Gatsby Evening and Street Party, a vintage car show and shine, and a world-record Charleston attempt.