Amy and Jack Atherton, of Levin, loving their first visit to Napier's Art Deco Festival. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier’s famous Art Deco Festival is bringing plenty of colour and nostalgia back to the region during its first full event in four years.

If you are new (or a regular) to the festival, here are five things to challenge yourself to this weekend, as the festival gets into full swing.

Art Deco Trust general manager Jeremy Smith said it had been fantastic seeing “a lot of happy, smiling people meandering across the streets”.

“People look amazing, the cars are amazing, and there is a really nice, happy feel about the city.”

Learn the Charleston

It takes some courage and a bit of rhythm.

Nick and Tammy Vaughan, of Hi De Ho Swing Napier, teaching the Charleston. Photo / Warren Buckland

But the dance known as the Charleston is well worth learning and has become somewhat synonymous with the festival.

There are special classes for people to learn the dance, which dates back to the 1920s, but a festival organiser says those have filled up.

Don’t worry, you can still mimic the experts, or try learning the dance at home before attempting it at the Sound Shell.

Ride in a vintage vehicle

There are plenty about.

You can take a short ride on a coal-powered traction engine between 10am and noon, and again between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

A Texaco truck parked in the middle of Napier on Friday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rides leave from opposite the Napier Sound Shell.

The Vintage Car Parade is also being staged on Saturday from 12.30pm to 2pm, heading from Civic Square to Marine Parade in Napier.

“The nearly 300 cars that are in that will then basically be parked up in the city for people to enjoy,” Smith said.

Rides will be available in vintage cars leaving from the Napier i-Site on Saturday (2pm to 4pm) and Sunday (1pm to 4pm).

Wear a vintage bathing costume

It may not be on everyone’s bucket list, but now’s a good chance to pull on a bathing costume from the 1930s.

Bertie’s Bathing Brunch is being held on Saturday morning at Napier’s Ocean Spa, which includes a swim, a brunch, a morning mimosa, and music starting at 9.30am. Tickets are $70.

There are plenty of shops and op-shops selling art deco clothing including a special pop-up store on Dickens St - where you may get lucky landing a good outfit.

A Before the Bikini - A Celebration of Art Deco Era Beachwear exhibition is also being held at Creative Arts Napier on Byron St.

Chat to a sailor

The Navy is in town for Art Deco Festival commemorating its role in the 1931 Napier earthquake.

Old planes at Hawke's Bay Airport for the festival. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Veronica Bell Ceremony is a special event being held on Sunday at noon at the Veronica Sun Bay, which will feature members of the Royal NZ Navy.

HMS Veronica was in Napier during the earthquake and the bell from that ship is still used today to commemorate the disaster.

The Navy band will also be performing at the Sound Shell on Saturday evening.

Dance in the street

Get your dancing shoes on and party like it’s the 1930s along Market St in Napier CBD during the Ritz Street Party.

Market St restaurant is putting on the event, which includes live music on the outdoor stage, a satellite bar and prizes for best dressed.

The event goes from 5.30pm to late on Saturday.

Signature events on Saturday and Sunday

Memorial flying displays, Napier Soundshell, Saturday 12.15pm and Sunday 2pm (free).

Vintage Car Parade, Clive Square to Marine Parade, Saturday 12.30pm to 2pm (free).

Art Deco Fashion on the Foreshore Competition, Napier Soundshell, Saturday 2pm to 3.30pm (free).

Saturday Night at the Soundshell, 5pm to 11pm (free).

Deco Decadence Grand Ball, Napier War Memorial Centre, Saturday 7pm ($140, tickets still available).

Soap Box Derby, Tennyson St, Sunday 10am to 12.30pm (free).

Tremains Gatsby Picnic, the lawn near Napier Sound Shell, Sunday 1pm to 4pm (grazing box $120 for small group, $220 large group, boxes still available).

Great Gatsby Party: Mission Estate, Saturday 7pm, sold out.