Arrests in Wairoa after firearm, cannabis and methamphetamine seized

Maui Aben says three people have been arrested following search warrants in Wairoa in the past week. Photo Supplied

Three people have been arrested after the discovery of drugs, a firearm and cash in Wairoa over the past week.

Senior Sergeant Maui Aben, officer in charge of Wairoa police station, said staff executed warrants at two separate addresses on Tuesday, where two men, aged 37 and 56, and one woman, aged 41, were taken into custody.

The 37-year-old man, a patched Mongrel Mob member, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of cannabis, and obstructs Police.

He is due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old woman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and is scheduled to appear in Wairoa District Court on Friday, 1 July.

The 56-year-old man, also a patched Mongrel Mob member, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis, and possession of utensils for methamphetamine use.

He is also due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Wednesday.

A firearm, ammunition, cannabis, methamphetamine, and cash were also seized during the two search warrants.

On Thursday, 16 June, staff executed another search warrant at a separate address and located eight grams of methamphetamine and approximately three thousand New Zealand and Australian dollars.

At this time no charges have been laid against any persons in relation to this and enquiries are ongoing to determine those responsible.

The search warrant operations were run by local Wairoa Police with support from Gisborne CIB, Tairawhiti Precision Targeting Team (PTT), Hawkes Bay Organised Crime and Gang Focus Units, Hawkes Bay PTT, and Eastern Dog Section.

"Seizing these firearms and getting them out of the hands of those not licensed to have them is significant for our community.

"Police are still to determine where the firearms originated from and whether they have been used in any recent firearms incidents in the wider Wairoa area."

In addition to the search warrants, a 21-year-old patched Black Power member, was located and arrested on Monday by local Wairoa staff.

He was being sought for several serious driving matters across Wairoa and the wider Hawkes Bay area.

He is due to appear in Wairoa District Court on Wednesday, 3 August on charges relating to dangerous driving, driving at a dangerous speed, failing to stop when signalled, unlicensed driver failing to comply with prohibition, and possession of utensils for methamphetamine use.

"Police remain committed to preventing any violence and closing down the distribution of any illegal drug that causes harm to the Wairoa community."

Police welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime or the supply of illicit drugs in their community.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 111 or 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org