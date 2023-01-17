Erin Jean Neilson stole thousands from a social club account when she worked at Tegel in New Plymouth. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Erin Jean Neilson stole thousands from a social club account when she worked at Tegel in New Plymouth. Photo / Tara Shaskey

The woman who stole $42,000 from her colleagues’ social club account to fund her drug habit and then dodged her sentencing on the matter has been arrested and jailed.

Erin Jean Neilson was brought to New Plymouth District Court by police on Tuesday, following her apprehending.

Neilson, who siphoned the money from a Tegel account over more than a year, leaving a balance of less than $5, was scheduled to be sentenced last Wednesday but failed to show up.

This prompted Judge Gregory Hikaka to issue a warrant for her arrest and almost a week on, she was in the dock before him.

Instead of considering a bail application and deferring the sentencing, the judge dealt with the matter on the spot.

He took a start point of 24 months’ imprisonment and then gave credit for Neilson’s guilty plea and personal factors.

In jailing the 42-year-old for 16 months, Judge Hikaka referred to the premeditated nature of her offending, her lack of remorse and her breach of trust. He noted the thefts had occurred over an extended period and that Neilson had abused her position of authority.

An order to pay $10,000 reparation was imposed and Neilson, who was given leave to apply for home detention, will also have six months of release conditions to abide by.

The sentencing of Neilson brings to a close the criminal matter that began in 2017.

Neilson, 42, appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

The police summary of facts said Neilson had been deceitfully dipping into the social club bank account in place for staff who worked in the packing room of Tegel in Bell Block, New Plymouth.

The account was like a savings scheme for members who paid in regular contributions and could take money out when needed.

Neilson was employed by Tegel when in February 2017 she became a joint signatory on the club account.

Once in the role, Neilson arranged for the club’s bank statements to be sent to her work email without informing the other signatory, who previously received the physical statements.

From August 2017, a series of fraudulent transactions were made by Neilson from the account.

Neilson had a drug habit and debts that stemmed from her addiction that she needed to pay, the summary of facts stated.

In September 2018, Neilson left Tegel but remained a signatory on the account and continued to conduct dishonest transactions.

It wasn’t for another three months - when a social club member requested to withdraw $10,000 for an upcoming overseas holiday - that her crimes were discovered.

The other account signatory went to the bank to check the balance and discovered there was only $4.47 available.

A complaint was made to police in December 2018 and a subsequent investigation found Neilson had taken around $42,536 from the account.

But the following year, an analysis of her personal bank transactions discovered she had used a $23,000 loan to pay out multiple members who had requested withdrawals.

She used her money because there were insufficient funds in the social club account, the summary said.

Neilson had also given $1000 to the member who wanted to withdraw money for her holiday, as part payment for what she had stolen.

Police believe the social club account is still missing around $19,536, of which $9000 is owed to the woman.

When Neilson spoke to police, she told officers she had taken “heaps” of money from the account but could not say how much.

She later appeared in New Plymouth District Court where she pleaded guilty to theft by a person in a special relationship.