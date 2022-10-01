Police have arrested a man in relation to a fatal incident in Henderson on Friday night. Photo / File

A man has been arrested after the death of a person at The Concourse, Henderson, on Friday night.

Police were called to the scene about 8pm, where the man had been found seriously injured after allegedly being struck by a vehicle.

The man died at the scene.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night and charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury or death following a crash.

He is due to appear in Waitākere District Court on Thursday October 6.

Police would not comment further as the matter was now before the courts.