Arrest after person seriously injured north of Dunedin

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were responding after a person was injured at a residential property in Coast Rd, Karitane this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were responding after a person was injured at a residential property in Coast Rd, Karitane this afternoon.

A person has been arrested after someone was seriously injured at a property north of Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were responding after a person was injured at a residential property in Coast Rd, Karitane this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the incident at 3.20pm and one person has been taken into custody.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of what occurred and at this stage there was no further information available.

A helicopter had been called to the address.

A Coast Rd resident told the Otago Daily Times they had heard about the incident from their daughter who had told them to stay inside.

More to come.