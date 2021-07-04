Arrest after fiery car crash at Palmerston North petrol station

Emergency services were called to the Waitomo petrol station in Palmerston North this morning after a crash. Photo / Vikki Farley

A person has been hospitalised after a car crashed into a petrol pump at a Palmerston North petrol station.

A Central Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two appliances were sent to the Waitomo Fuel on Tremaine Ave about 10.45am today after reports a car crashed into a petrol pump.

One person was taken to hospital, the spokesperson said.

Both fire appliances have since left the scene.

A police spokesperson said they were responding to a report of a family harm-related incident on Russell St, Palmerston North shortly after 9.30am when they became aware a vehicle that had earlier left the scene had since crashed into a petrol pump at a petrol station on Tremain Ave.

"There was a small fire, which was put out by Fire and Emergency staff. No one was injured and the man is in police custody.

"Police were not pursuing the vehicle when it crashed."