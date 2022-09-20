Arrest after fatal house fire in Manurewa

Police have charged a man with assault after a house fire in Manurewa on Saturday night that left one person dead.

Counties Manukau Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson said a man hospitalised after the fire has been charged with male assaults female and contravening a protection order.

A bedside court hearing was held as the man yesterday as he is still in hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the death and are treating it as unexplained, McPherson said.

"As part of this a post-mortem [examination] has been completed however further tests and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full extent of criminal liability," McPherson said.

Because of this, police cannot rule out further charges being laid.

Neighbours of the Nina Place house said volcano-like flames lit up the night sky when the home caught alight.

"My son thought it was a volcano so we went to have a look and made sure it wasn't one of our friends or the place of someone we knew."

It was very alarming, the neighbour said.

A witness, who saw the aftermath of the blaze, earlier described the house as being torched black with only the bare structure left behind.

Fire crews and emergency staff were called to the fire at 12.10am.