An Army truck has crashed into the Bulls branch of the RSA, the latest vehicle to smash into the club which has been hit multiple times in the past.

The large truck struck the RSA building on Bulls High St early on Wednesday evening, damaging the front of the building but not causing any injuries.

The club has been hit by vehicles multiple times, causing damage and leaving members calling for safety improvements.

The most serious incident in 2012 resulted in the death of a truck driver.

No one was injured in the crash.

The truck and trailer failed to take the slight bend on State Highway 1 and ploughed into the RSA, with another truck driver following calling emergency services.

A 37-year-old driver from Dannevirke was pulled from his cab but died at the scene.

Video of the latest incident involving an army truck was shared on social media, prompting an amused response from some, while others expressed dismay that the club had been on the receiving end of another crash.

“WWIII ain’t ready for the NZ Army,” one person wrote.

“No drive-through at the RSA mate, this ain’t McDonald’s,” another said.

“How many times has somebody gone through that poor building now!” a concerned local wrote, while others suggested the club should move locations.

In 2017, club president Alistair Stewart said that they accept they are going to get hit.

“We’re a crash-hot club,” he told Stuff. “This is our home. We just accept it and hope we never have another fatality.”

But another crash in 2020 prompted calls for safety improvements.

An NZDF spokesperson confirmed that one of their vehicles was involved in yesterday’s crash and that no injuries were reported.

Police also attended and said in a statement: “Police responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a building on High St, Bulls at 5.33 this evening. No injuries were reported, and the road was not blocked.”