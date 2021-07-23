Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Whanganui Chronicle

At a crossroads: How Bulls is thriving

8 minutes to read
Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

Ask the locals and it's clear to them Bulls is a thriving place.

The popular stop, full of silly puns and sandwiched between bigger centres, is now attracting serious investment and new residents.

Jacob McSweeny

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.