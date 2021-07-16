Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Work under way to construct new $250m hangar at Ohakea Air Base

Ethan Griffiths
By
2 mins to read
Two large cranes have been at the site since late June. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two large cranes have been at the site since late June. Photo / Bevan Conley

Work is well under way at RNZAF Base Ohakea to construct a new facility to house the air force's new maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft.

The new Te Whare Toroa facility will house the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.